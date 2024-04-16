Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 1,440

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,290 ($16.06) to GBX 1,440 ($17.93) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BA. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.43) price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.56) to GBX 1,450 ($18.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.18) to GBX 1,400 ($17.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.19) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,335 ($16.62).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,337.50 ($16.65) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,278.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,197.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 883.40 ($11.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,378 ($17.15).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity at BAE Systems

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($15.62), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,182,417.28). In related news, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 13,698 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($16.43) per share, for a total transaction of £180,813.60 ($225,088.51). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($15.62), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,182,417.28). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,854 shares of company stock worth $23,107,260. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.