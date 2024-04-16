Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 151,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 859,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

