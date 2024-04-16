Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 77,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 254,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $944.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 16,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $162,155.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,491.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 466,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 16,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $162,155.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,491.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,239 in the last three months. 19.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 974.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 883,688 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,862 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

