Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Up 1.8%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.69. 510,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,849,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. TD Cowen raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

