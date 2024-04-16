Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Trading Up 1.9%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.51. Approximately 112,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 854,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ODD
Oddity Tech Trading Up 3.9 %
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Oddity Tech
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,510,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $27,056,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.