Ampfield Management L.P. Invests $46,000 in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 376,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Churchill Capital Corp VII makes up approximately 0.0% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. 15,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

