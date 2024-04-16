Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Interfor Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS IFSPF traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 10,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. Interfor has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

