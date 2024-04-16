Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,249. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.79. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

