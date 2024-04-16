Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 4295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 29.35, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

