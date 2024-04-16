Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Drops By 8.4%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 667.0 days.
Givaudan Price Performance
GVDBF stock remained flat at $4,183.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. Givaudan has a one year low of $2,962.53 and a one year high of $4,565.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,321.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,888.24.
About Givaudan
