Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,471 shares of company stock worth $21,290,792. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $817.48. The company had a trading volume of 214,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,032. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $886.73 and a 200-day moving average of $730.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.93.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

