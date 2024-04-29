Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.66. 12,187,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 53,775,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

