Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $51.27. Approximately 452,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,267,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.