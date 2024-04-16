Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $111,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 over the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.36. 5,112,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,786. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $136.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

