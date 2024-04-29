ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 75,711 shares.The stock last traded at $55.64 and had previously closed at $55.44.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter worth $70,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

