Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Grows By 67.5%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the March 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RETO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. 86,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $73.60.
About ReTo Eco-Solutions
