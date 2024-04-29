Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Grows By 67.5%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the March 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RETO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. 86,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $73.60.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

