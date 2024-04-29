Short Interest in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Grows By 66.3%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) by 270.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NAMSW stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,534. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

