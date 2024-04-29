Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.98. The stock had a trading volume of 237,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,259. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $102.60.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

