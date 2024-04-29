Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 55,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,975,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.37. 373,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,454. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $46.73 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.