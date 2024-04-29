Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,470. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

