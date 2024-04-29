Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.23. 40,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,103. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

