Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 867,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,958. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.