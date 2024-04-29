iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.7% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 654,609 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 605,784 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,593,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 643,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,131,000 after purchasing an additional 338,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,712. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

