Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,595,000 after acquiring an additional 732,115 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 729,406 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,504,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.33. 1,314,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

