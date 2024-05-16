iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 385.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.42. 115,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,091. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.