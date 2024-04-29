U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 668,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,451 shares.The stock last traded at $15.70 and had previously closed at $15.89.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,951 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,583 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,467,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,160,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.