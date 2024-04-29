Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
Shares of QABSY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.99.
About Qantas Airways
