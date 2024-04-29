Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

Shares of QABSY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

About Qantas Airways

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.