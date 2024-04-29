Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.59. The stock had a trading volume of 217,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $110.80 and a one year high of $159.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

