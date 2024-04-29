Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 204,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,787. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $67.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

