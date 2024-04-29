Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Insider Mark Kerr Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Kerr bought 1,000,000 shares of Cryosite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$830,000.00 ($535,483.87).
Cryosite Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.26.
About Cryosite
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cryosite
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Stock Average Calculator
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Cryosite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryosite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.