WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Maree Isaacs Sells 18,519 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 18,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$89.79 ($57.93), for a total value of A$1,662,821.01 ($1,072,787.75).
Maree Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 18th, Maree Isaacs sold 18,460 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$89.28 ($57.60), for a total transaction of A$1,648,108.80 ($1,063,296.00).
WiseTech Global Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.
WiseTech Global Increases Dividend
About WiseTech Global
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
