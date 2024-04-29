First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 61,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 130,922 shares.The stock last traded at $119.09 and had previously closed at $118.78.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.39.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

