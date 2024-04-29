Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,058,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 2,330,718 shares.The stock last traded at $74.44 and had previously closed at $74.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.