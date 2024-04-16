Ark Price Down 26.8% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Ark has a market cap of $130.34 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001571 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000945 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002220 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,204,980 coins and its circulating supply is 180,205,726 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

