Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.67. The stock had a trading volume of 532,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,991. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

