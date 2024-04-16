VELA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 828.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $727.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.37. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $62.36.
Several analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
In other Malibu Boats news, insider Michael K. Hooks purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
