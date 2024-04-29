Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $197.29

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $197.29 and last traded at $197.43, with a volume of 65085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

