VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 137,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 132,308 shares.The stock last traded at $87.21 and had previously closed at $86.80.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $500.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

