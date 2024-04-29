VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 137,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 132,308 shares.The stock last traded at $87.21 and had previously closed at $86.80.
The stock has a market cap of $500.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
