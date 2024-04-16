BitShares Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. BitShares has a market cap of $8.95 million and $158,639.09 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000945 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000872 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.