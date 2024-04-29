Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$10.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.50. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.03.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
