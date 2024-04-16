Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Capitalization Tops $16.47 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $16.47 million and $41,927.73 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain, born at Disney in 2014, is a hybrid blockchain integrating private and public operations, enhancing data security, and leveraging networks like Bitcoin for transaction integrity. Its innovative Dragon Net system decentralizes transaction validations, boosting security, while rewarding participants with Dragons, thus underscoring the importance of its cryptocurrency, DRGN. Dragonchain simplifies blockchain engagement and protects data privacy, uniquely separating business data from blockchain proof. Its cutting-edge Interchain technology facilitates secure, diverse transactions across multiple blockchains, extending its reach to conventional sectors. The platform introduces a stringent five-level consensus model for transaction verifications, providing an added security layer. Dragonchain Foundation, a non-profit, steers its development, headed by Joe Roets, a prominent figure in blockchain innovation.”

