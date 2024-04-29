Investment House LLC Sells 5,346 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

DE stock traded up $9.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $402.35. 437,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,965. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.