DA Davidson Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $59.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.17. 639,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

