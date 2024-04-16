Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 2,225 Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 34,691 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

SILJ stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $835.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

