Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IBB opened at $127.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

