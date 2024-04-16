British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.25

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 757151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About British American Tobacco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $4,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

