British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.25

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 757151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.
British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.