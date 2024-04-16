Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.5 days.

Banco de Sabadell Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 1,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

