Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.5 days.
Banco de Sabadell Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 1,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.74.
About Banco de Sabadell
