Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Price Target at $491.92

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $493.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $453.34 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

