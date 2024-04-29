Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,146 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $42,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSA

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.