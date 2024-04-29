Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,044 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $34,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

COLD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

